The SouthPoint Financial Credit Union Foundation recently awarded a $3,000 grant to Junior Achievement North.
The proceeds of the grant will support a Junior Achievement class in the following communities: Hutchinson, New Ulm, North Mankato, Sleepy Eye and St. Peter. Funds will be used to provide program curriculum and materials, training, educator support, volunteer recruitment and other resources.
Since 1936, SouthPoint Financial Credit Union has been serving the financial needs of members. The SouthPoint Foundation provides a long-term vision for giving in the communities in which our employees and our members are invested. The Foundation congratulations and thanks Junior Achievement on their investment in the community.