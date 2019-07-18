A July 4 house fire in Waconia may have followed a painting session on the 400 block of Main Street.
Rags and turpentine were used to clean up, according to a report from the Carver County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the fire at 6:32 p.m.
"The turpentine soaked rags are believed to have spontaneously combusted, leading to a fire in an attached garage/breezeway area," stated a Sheriff's Office press release.
There were minor injuries due to the fire and the residence was a total loss. The family dog was not found following the fire.
"The homeowners exited the residence, then one of the homeowners re-entered the residence to try to save the family dog. Neighbors entered the house and pulled the homeowner out," according to the sheriff's office press release.
— Chaska Herald