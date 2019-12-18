Sports history Brent Schacherer Brent Schacherer Author email Dec 18, 2019 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Tacheny and John Weimerskirch, both Litchfield High School graduates, won their matches by pins as the St. John's University wrestling team defeated the University Farm wrestling team.— Dec. 21, 1950 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Wrestling Sport John Weimerskirch Jim Tacheny Farm St. John's Litchfield High School Brent Schacherer Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review. Author email Follow Brent Schacherer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesRural Litchfield woman dies in rolloverTwo Hutchinson people arrested on six warrantsJosh Beadell's Christmas surprise repaid in kindNate Brinkman uses Hutch lessons for Mountain Lake football teamA Litchfield Christmas lights display that just keeps growingHutchinson City Council considers $10,000 questionPUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police ServicesRural Litchfield woman dies in rolloverEDITORIAL: An opportunity for McLeod County commissioners to restore lost honorRick DeSmith, 60 Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS