The night sky offers a cool and quiet relief for many people during the summer. It is a shame that view is reserved for a select few hours, which is why Tara Tepley, the owner of the Paint Factory, decided to change that.
Tepley wanted to add a little touch of a starry night to Hutchinson as part of the pARTicipate Hutchinson Mural art project.
The pARTicipate Hutchinson mural art project is a way to add some positive, symbolic art around the city that would exemplify the Hutchinson community, said Mary Hodson, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
Over 50 designs were submitted for the project, but with limited space and funds not all could be accepted. The chamber of commerce and tourism with the help of Beth Gasser, an interior mural artist, were able to narrow the murals down to 20 based on those that fit the theme. From there, the 14 building owners weighed in on what murals they would like on their walls, eliminating the extra six murals.
Tepley has a colorful background having lived across a few states and worked at another studio out in Denver, Colorado.
“I had never really painted, per se, until about 13 years ago,” Tepley said. “I was living in Denver, and one of my office mates at the time was showing me this picture he had made at this kind of sip and paint studio. I’ve always been crafty and creative, so I checked it out.”
“It was kind of this little studio, which is very similar to what I do here now. I spent my whole next year going there. I eventually left my job and started working for the studio because I loved it so much. I worked my way up to becoming an instructor.”
Working at the studio inspired Tepley to come back to Hutchinson and open her own studio.
“Little by little I just eventually wanted to open up my own studio,” Tepley said. “So, that brought me back to my hometown. So I boomerang back to Hutchinson and opened up almost 10 years ago. We opened up in December of 2013, so we've been teaching literally 1000s of people to paint since 2013.”
Tepley had painted on many different surfaces, many of which she does classes on now.
“I do classes almost every weekend. Paint is involved with almost everything, but I’ve led classes where we paint on wood, furniture, windows, and even clothes. Anything paint can feasible stick to really.”
But murals were a new art form for Tepley.
“I will say this is my first mural of this size that I'm tackling,” Tepley said. “I've done big paintings. I did a friend's grandson's bedroom wall with a space theme and stuff, but nothing to this size of things. So it'll be interesting and exciting, but my theme is one that I love.”
Tepley’s mural will be going right behind her studio. She chose to work with panels rather than paint straight onto the brick.
“My theme is a starry night in Hutchinson,” Tepley said. “So I'll have elements of Hutchinson with the Starry Night background so it'll be really fun.”
One of the biggest challenges Tepley has faced with this mural is space.
“I originally thought I’d have enough room to do it in the studio basement, but found out I didn’t. So, the panels will be going up with just background colors and I’ll be working on it that way rather than try and maneuver 12 separate panels around.”
Tepley said that a lot of the work she will be doing on her own, but hopes to include the community for parts of the painting process.
“I'm hoping that there will be elements people can help me with, like Hutchinson parts, because I do think it's been fun to see other people or the community be able to get involved in it if they want to.”
Tepley has been excited about the murals going up, and has been taking her dog and taking pictures at every mural that has been completed.
“I'm taking my little dog Dexter around when a mural gets finished, he goes and poses in front of the mural and then it's kind of like following Dexter on the mural hunt. So that's been really fun. I'm excited for some more to get done so we can kind of keep taking some pictures around town and let people know that this is happening.”
For more information about Tara Tepley and her work check out the Paint Factory website (https://thepaintfactorymn.com/)