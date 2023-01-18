After more than three decades of coaching baseball at Litchfield High School, the accolades are beginning to stack up for Jeff Wollin.
He modestly suggests that longevity has a lot to do with it.
“I mean, you don’t see a lot of coaches sticking with one school, one sport, or just coaching in general, the way they used to,” Wollin said. “I think that’s kind of a dying breed. You see fewer and fewer 25- to 30-year, lifetime coaches. So, I guess that’s an accomplishment, you know, sticking with something that you believe in and that you have some passion for and trying to do the best you can for a long amount of time.”
There’s truth in that assessment, of course, but the 61-year-old Wollin’s coaching resume indicates something more than “old guy, been around a long time.”
He’s seen a fair amount of success since coming to Litchfield in 1990, as his teams have posted a 393-321 record over 33 seasons. His high school coaching career record of 402-338, which includes a 9-17 record in two years at Little Rock, Iowa, ranks eighth among active Minnesota high school baseball coaches and is 30th on the all-time wins list.
On-the-field success is part of the reason the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association inducted Wollin into its Hall of Fame in 2019. But there’s more to the measure of the man than wins and losses, and that’s where his most recent accolade comes in.
Wollin received the coaches association’s 2023 Dick Siebert Award during the annual Hall of Fame banquet Saturday night at Target Field in Minneapolis. The Dick Siebert Award is one of a handful of special recognitions made during the banquet. The annual award, named after the legendary University of Minnesota baseball coach, is given to a coach who has served Minnesota high school baseball with distinction, professionalism, involvement and longevity..
The award’s namesake also had a Litchfield connection, having been a player/coach with the Litchfield Optimists and other state amateur teams in the 1950s.
“I didn’t take the job when I came here with the idea of, you know, setting records or staying ‘X’ amount of years. I just knew I had an opportunity to be a head coach, and I love baseball. So that was a pretty easy decision,” Wollin said. “You know, when you’re young, you’re thinking, you gotta win every game, and we got to win that conference title, and we gotta go to state,” he continued. “Those things seem to be maybe a little more important than, as you do it for a while, you realize, there’s a lot of other things you can accomplish, you know, outside of just the wins and losses, and we’ve had plenty of those, but never as many as you’d like.”
Wollin came to Litchfield in 1990 to take a business education teaching position, but also saw an opportunity to become a head baseball coach again. He’d been one for two years in Iowa, then spent a year as varsity assistant and American Legion coach in Bricelyn, Minnesota, and three more years as ninth grade coach and YMCA baseball director in Worthington, before learning about the Litchfield opening.
He says he was fortunate to come to a community with a good baseball history, with a core of dedicated baseball promoters, among them Red Jones and Rube Nathe. And he marvels at how the baseball scene has changed over the years.
When Wollin arrived, the high school baseball team used a field south of the existing middle school, now Dragon Field, and the junior varsity played on a makeshift field with a temporary snow fence serving as the outfield fence in the area that is now the parking lot behind the middle school.
During the next three decades, of course, things changed, due in no small part to that dedicated group of baseball supporters, of which Wollin became a member.
Optimist Park began to take shape around 1993, and Jurassic Park was added in 1994 as an answer to the loss of the JV baseball field lost with the construction of Litchfield Middle School. Two Cal Ripken baseball fields to the south of Optimist Park came later.
In addition to his high school coaching, Wollin became coach-manager of the VFW baseball program, as well as overseeing the Community Education summer youth baseball program for years. Much of that was with and interest in building a feeder program for the high school team, he acknowledged, but it was also just a love of the game, at all ages and ability levels.
His dedication to the game and players through the years has been made easier by a largely supportive community of players and parents.
“Just a lot of help from a lot of good people behind the scenes,” Wollin said. “Very supportive parents. I have to say, I can think of the number of phone calls and emails or that sort of thing that I’ve had, and can count them probably on one hand in 30-some years. So I think that’s a good thing for everybody.”
Wollin stepped away from the summer youth baseball program after the COVID summer of 2020, and he retired from teaching in 2021. And he knows the inevitable question is, how long he will continue to coach the high school and VFW teams.
He hasn’t set a time yet, he said, and isn’t likely to anytime soon. The advice of his wife, Carla, is still fresh in his mind from when he began contemplating his retirement from amateur baseball about a decade ago.
“I remember saying somewhere near the end of my playing career even saying to my wife, I think maybe I should quit ... and she says, well, ‘Why, do you still like it?’ Yeah. ‘You still pretty good at it?’ Yeah. ‘Why not keep doing it?’
“I guess I’ve been doing this long enough to maybe make some difference,” he said. “It’s going fast, but I guess I never really thought of why keep doing it, but why wouldn’t I want to keep doing it?”