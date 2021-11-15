The Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament is returning to Hutchinson.
This past weekend, the Minnesota Baseball Association announced it awarded five state tournament bids from 2024 through 2028. Hutchinson, along with Brownton and Gaylord, were awarded the bid for 2025.
This will be Hutchinson's fifth time hosting state tournament games. The last time Hutchinson hosted was in 2016, when it partnered with Dassel and Litchfield. Hutch was also the third site during the 2011 state tournament hosted by Glencoe and Brownton. Before that, Hutchinson hosted with Dassel in 2005 and Arlington in 1994.
Other bids awarded went to:
- Jordan, Belle Plaine and Green Isle in 2024;
- New Prague, Shakopee and Jordan in 2026;
- Cold Spring, Watkins and Avon in 2027; and
- Cannon Falls, Red Wing and Miesville in 2028.
The state tournament will also be in the area in 2023, the 100th anniversary, when it is hosted by Delano, Dassel and Litchfield.