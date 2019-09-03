Minnesota lost 1,300 seasonally adjusted jobs in July, and the state’s unemployment rate edged up one-tenth to 3.4 percent, according to data released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The U.S. Unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent.
July’s seasonally adjusted loss represents the first decline after four continuous months of gains that added 7,000 jobs. Minnesota’s labor force participation rate held at 70 percent.
“Even with this slight increase, Minnesota’s unemployment rate remains low and the labor force participation rate remains high,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “This continues to suggest that the state’s labor force is at or near capacity, and businesses will continue to find it challenging to hire and retain workers.”
Over the month, four major industry sectors gained jobs. Construction gained the most (up 1,600) followed by education and health care (up 1,000). Government (up 400) and trade, transportation and utilities (up 200) were the other two sectors experiencing gains.
Sectors experiencing loss were leisure and hospitality (down 3,000), other services (down 1,200), information (down 200) and professional and business services (down 100).