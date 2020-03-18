With the recommendation to stay home during the Coronavirus situation, it's a great time to gather the family in the kitchen and stir up a batch of everyone's favorite — chocolate chip cookies. Recipes for this sweet treat can be found on the back of the chocolate chip bag, online and in cookbooks. The cookies are best served with a tall glass of cold milk.
FAMILY ACTIVITY
Stir it up
Kay Johnson
