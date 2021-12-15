How do we find true satisfaction, fulfillment and fullness of life? Let’s take a look at some verses in the Bible and see what God says about this.
Joshua 1:7-8, “Be strong and very courageous. Be careful to obey all the instructions Moses gave you. Do not deviate from them, turning either to the right or to the left. Then you will be successful in everything you do. Study this Book of Instruction continually. Meditate on it day and night so you will be sure to obey everything written in it. Only then will you prosper and succeed in all you do.”
Psalm 1:1-3, “Blessed is the one… but whose delight is in the law of the LORD, and who meditates on his law day and night. That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither— whatever they do prospers.”
John 15:9-11, “As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you. Now remain in my love. If you keep my commands, you will remain in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commands and remain in his love. I have told you this so that my joy may be in you and that your joy may be complete.”
God’s Word tells us to be strong and courageous, to obey Him, to delight in the Lord and meditate on His Word, and to love and keep His commands. As we read, study, comprehend and obey God’s Word, He teaches us how to apply it in all areas of our lives. As a result, we experience satisfaction, fulfillment, and fullness of life.
Find a Bible you can understand and begin reading in the book of John. Ask God to open your eyes and your heart to His Word. Anticipate the positive changes God will bring to your life as you wholeheartedly study His Word and seek His guidance.