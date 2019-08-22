An Aug. 7 Farmfest forum touched on a subject of concern in the pork industry: African Swine Fever.
Minnesota Pork Board executive director David Preisler said it will be expensive to keep the disease out of North America, but that if the work isn't done it could devastate the industry. He cited a study that found in the first year the disease would cost the industry $8 billion at the producer level, and then move down the chain. The loss of demand for corn with the death of hogs would impact other industries as well.
China has already stopped importing agriculture commodities. Rep. Collin Peterson said the change was not strictly due to tariffs, but also due to an ASF outbreak.
— Redwood Falls Gazette