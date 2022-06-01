Whether you're a fan of realism or abstract expressionism, the Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll has something for you. Expand your horizons with a walk, bike ride or drive along the 2022-23 Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll. This past month, 11 new sculptures were installed, including 4 on pedestals in the downtown area. The sculptures are switched out during May with the public art on display for one year.
This reporter has written about the sculpture stroll since it started in 2013. To find out more about it including how the sculptures were selected, I applied and was accepted to serve on the Hutchinson Public Arts Commission. Serving with me on the commission are: Justin Beck, chair; Morgan Baum,