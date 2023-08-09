The pARTicipate Hutchinson Mural art project is a way to add some positive, symbolic art around the city that would exemplify the Hutchinson community, said Mary Hodson, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
Over 50 designs were submitted for the project, but with limited space and funds not all could be accepted. The chamber of commerce and tourism with the help of Beth Gasser, an interior mural artist, were able to narrow the murals down to 20 based on those that fit the theme. From there, the 14 building owners weighed in on what murals they would like on their walls, eliminating the extra six murals.
“I knew pretty much immediately that I wanted to be an artist and I refused to get a normal job,” Sabin said. “And my family said I needed to go to college, and I was like, okay, but it's going to be an art college and they were very supportive about that.”
Sabin and her sister, Kess Fennel, attended the same college and graduated with the same degree in painting and drawing.
“My sister and I have distinct styles,” Sabin said. “I love painting, specifically oil painting, while she is more into illustrations. I’m actually avoiding oil painting right now due to the fumes, but I want to get back into it soon.”
“I do a lot of animals, but I do more botanical themes,” she said. “I really like scenes that shift from urban to rural landscapes.”
Sabin didn’t really know what to expect when getting into the mural project.
“My mother, (Sara Bauer), told me about the project and convinced me to submit some of my work,” Sabin said. “It sounded like a good way to have fun and get my name out there.”
“I didn't do anything specifically for (the project) because I'm not as good at that,” she said. “So, I went through what I had, and it was the second drawing I ever did with oil pastels. It was a very nice painting of a cow, one I had always liked, so I was happy to bring it back.”
Murals are a new territory for Sabin.
“I’m not worried about it,” Sabin said. “I feel like there are going to be annoying parts like getting the panels up and centered, but my family is going to be there to help so it won’t be so bad. The hardest part will be getting the projection right. But I’m looking forward to learning something new.”
To connect with Kira Sabin and explore more of her artwork, visit her at raspberrytoodle.com. Stay updated on her latest projects and collaborations by following Sabin on Instagram @kirasabin.art and TikTok @kirasabin.