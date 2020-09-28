There are two- and four-year seats available for candidates this year. Why did you choose to run for a two-year seat?
This is my first experience running for School Board. I want to put as much energy into a two-year term as possible. I feel my experience as a realtor, owner of The Sanctuary Day Spa, co-owner of All Mighty Movers and founder of my non-profit Daughters with Purpose has given me the skills and commitment to be an asset to this board. I feel strongly this is something that the Lord is calling me to do to make a difference, and I believe I can. I am asking you for your vote!
What do you see as the most important issue for the School Board to get right in the next few years for Hutchinson Public Schools?
After speaking with teachers in our district, and my son-in-law, who is also a teacher, they shared with me the need to feel connected with the School Board, and they want their voices heard. I firmly believe that our teachers need to feel valued. It is their hard work with our student body that directly impacts the future success of our community. I will do my best to build relationships with teachers and staff to tackle big issues.
Should Hutchinson Public Schools try to retain as many students as possible who might otherwise seek other options such as the Post-Secondary Enrollment Option or online school? If so, what should be done to bolster current offerings?
I believe we should do everything within our power to retain and attract students. When a student chooses to attend a non-district sponsored online program, there are various trickle-down effects it has on our school district. Our state funding is based largely on the enrollment numbers, so smaller enrollment results in less funding. This decline in funding often leads to fewer teaching positions and larger class sizes. No matter what option a parent chooses for their child, it must be a solid curriculum.
The Hutchinson School Board recently discussed the possibility of increasing board member compensation from $3,500 a year in order to maintain a healthy pool of candidates. Do you believe the compensation should be increased? Why or why not?
While I understand the current School Board’s push towards raising compensation to attract the best candidates possible, I do not believe any board member should be serving with the money in mind.
Hutchinson Public Schools are moving forward with projects to renovate West Elementary and Park Elementary following a $28.8 million bond referendum in 2019. Do you believe upgrades to these buildings are essential? If so, what are the top priorities? If not, why?
I feel the first priority should be ensuring the safety of the building. The next priority would be gathering information on the needs of the teachers. I want to ensure that this money is going towards curriculum, technology, classroom furniture and so on, that will be used in the betterment of the students' learning experience. The teachers' voices need to be heard and valued in how this money is spent.
