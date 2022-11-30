A day is long, a year is short is the saying that I like the most. It feels like yesterday that I was writing the gift guide for 2021. But I can also remember a lot of long days in between. Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have passed, but there are sure to be other sales on some gift ideas centered around the world of technology.
Ever since Apple removed the headphone jack more and more people have been getting wireless headphones. There are a lot of good options out there. From Apple’s AirPods to Galaxy Wireless earbuds and everything in between. And unlike Smart Watches these wireless headphones work across all devices. You can use Apple headphones with Android phones and tablets or windows computers. Likewise you can use Samsung wireless headphones with Apple devices. They are a bit spendy at more than $150 but they are really nice to use. There are also plenty of wireless headphone options for less, made by other brands. And most reviews will tell you they work just as well.
These days everything seems to charge wirelessly, even the cases those wireless headphones come in. If you know someone that has a smartwatch and headphones you could look into getting them a travel charger for all of their items. I have been giving these out as gifts and everyone so far has loved them. It helps that you can use them at home too. They can fold flat for easy storage while traveling and then open up to allow you to charge your phone, wireless headphones and smartwatch all at the same time. It’s a really nice way to remove so many of the cables you’d otherwise have to bring with you when you travel. There are many kinds of these travel chargers and most are less than $50. Just search for ‘wireless travel charger’ and you should find quite a few options. Do note though, that if your gift recipient has a smartwatch that you’ll need to get the charger that works for their watch. Apple watches will not work with wireless chargers made for Android watches and vice versa.
The gamer in your life would probably appreciate the PlayStation Classic. Much like what Nintendo did with the original and Super Nintendo, Sony has made a small version of the first PlayStation that comes loaded with 20 games. It’s $100 or less depending on where you find it and it’s fantastic at evoking nostalgia for when you first played these games.
Tiles or Apple SmartTags are a great gift for the absent-minded person in your life. Put it on your keychain or in your wallet and your phone will always know where it is. Both systems also work with other phones that have the apps installed. So if you have an Apple SmartTag on your keys and left them in a restaurant, as long as someone near those keys has an iPhone their iPhone will report the location of your keys to you. You’d be able to find stuff you forgot from across town or even the country. I’ve put them on my dogs collars just in case they ever got away from me.
For the person that is always on the road a dash camera is a good option. Ever since I purchased mine a few years ago I feel naked when I drive a car without one. It adds a lot of peace of mind knowing that you’ll have video proof that an accident was not your fault. There are dozens of good options for dash cams and many are less than $100, some come with screens and some without. Some even come with two cameras, one for rear and one for front.
If you can, please support your local businesses when shopping this holiday season. They are the pillars of your community and deserve every bit of help we can give them. I hope your 2022 has been a good one so far and I hope the last few weeks of it are just as good.