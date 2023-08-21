Hutchinson opened its season with a 6-1 win over Mankato East/Loyola Saturday.
Five of the Tigers’ six wins came in straight sets.
Audrey Hanson picked up a hard-fought, three-set victory at third singles for Hutchinson, beating East/Loyola’s Brynja Flitter 3-6, 6-0, 10-8.
Kaitlyn Rahne and Norah Wendling also earned wins, at second and fourth singles, respectively.
All three of Hutchinson’s doubles teams were victorious, led by Jolynn Hauan and Alyssa Winn taking a 6-4, 6-1 win over Mylie Gleason and Ashlyn Rigdon at No. 1.
Jennifer Hilgemann and Ava Pulkrabeck won at second doubles, and Ashley Witte and Averie McGill won at third doubles for the Tigers.
Hutchinson is scheduled to play next in a tournament Friday at St. James.