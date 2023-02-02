Whether they are animals invaders such as coyotes or human predators in the form of rustlers, predators can wreak havoc on your operation. Here’s how to fight back.
FENCING
One of the oldest safeguards against predators is still the most effective. Many different variants have sprung up over the years, though experts typically recommend basic woven-wire fencing. It should be tall enough to keep predators from jumping over, and partially buried in the ground to prevent them from burrowing underneath. Add an electric strand at the top if climbing creatures such as possums and raccoons are a local issue. Portable fences are less effective, since they can be pushed or leaped over, in particular by wild dogs or coyotes.
Other options include electric fencing, with strands placed six inches apart toward the bottom so that predators are unable to squeeze through. Whichever version you choose, it’s important to remain vigilant by making regular inspections for breaks in the line. Shooting or trapping a predator is easy enough when they’re discovered during daylight hours, but most of these incursions to farms and ranches happen at night.
GUARDIAN ANIMALS
Guardian animals are often great deterrents simply by their presence. Dogs will also bark loudly to scare other creatures away. Canines are the most common guardian animals, of course, but they aren’t your only option. Donkeys can be responsible helpers. Llamas have also been used, since they are vigilant in keeping herds and flocks together. They don’t require additional feed, since llamas eat natural vegetation.
OTHER TOOLS
Even farms with sturdy unbroken fences and attentive guardian animals can fall victim to a wily predator. Terrain can limit the effectiveness of your defenses, and some predators simply won’t stop until they’ve dug under, smashed through or climbed over. That’s why the National Wildlife Center also recommends using fences and guardian animals in combination with other tools, including deterrents, trapping and shooting. Setting noise devices and flashing lights to go off at intervals throughout the night has proven effective. Hang random shiny things, such as compact discs or Mylar strips, to scare away birds. Painting the eyes of another predators on signs or balloons may also convince them to go elsewhere.
For more information, visit the National Wildlife Federation at www.nwf.org.
Source: Green Shoot Media