Rain gardens help to limit the amount of nutrients and sediment that are carried into lakes, rivers and wetlands.
According to John Paulson, project/environmental/regulatory manager for the city of Hutchinson, there’s a number of them in town.
“In recent years quite a few have been built,” he said. “Rain gardens marry plants with water quality treatment. You’re using vegetation to remove nutrients from the water. Native plants are used and promote infiltration in the ground.”
If you want to know what a rain garden looks like, one can be found near the Early Childhood Family Education building in the parking lot between Hutchinson High School and West Elementary and another can be seen at Cedar Park on the end of Glen Street, along the Crow River near Hutchinson Public Schools District Office.
One of the newer rain gardens is at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. It’s the site of the historic Great Northern Depot and the Hutchinson Farmers Market. The rain garden at the site has changed over time to incorporate more beneficial plants. When the Farmers Market opens in May, make a point of checking out this man-made landscape feature.
Litchfield has rain gardens, too. Not many, according to Joe Norman, district technician with Meeker County Soil & Water. “You’re not storing a whole lot of water. They’re used more in an urban setting where people are looking for ways to get the water out of their basement. We can help them accomplish that with doing something different with their landscaping or by adding downspouts.”
The most recent rain garden was installed at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. They actually have two.
“In the case of the church, it was a good fit,” he said, “They were getting water in their basement. They did a couple of things.They built up their landscaping and then added the filtration basin. The basement has been dry since they did all this.”
Need help? Norman is always open to talk about options. Grant money is also available to help. MCSW will fund up to 50 percent of the project cost. The money comes from a grant, which is distributed to landowners.
MANAGING RUNOFF
Whether you live in the city or along a lake or river shore, managing storm water runoff is worth considering for your landscape. Rooftops, roads, driveways and sidewalks create hard impervious surfaces, which rainwater and melting snow cannot penetrate to soak into the soil.
Additional runoff created by impervious surfaces often is channeled into depressions on your property, often eroding soil along the way. The additional runoff also increases the amount of nutrients and sediment that are carried into lakes, rivers and wetlands.
Other benefits of a rain garden include beautifying the landscape, soaking up puddles, providing an outlet for roof and sump pump water, improving water quality, reducing pressure on an existing storm sewer infrastructure and providing habitat for beneficial insects and wildlife.
A rain garden is a shallow depression filled with plants designed to collect rainwater runoff and allow it to filter into the soil, removing nutrients, sediments and other pollutants before reaching the groundwater. Small shrubs, flowering plants and ornamental grasses within a rain garden absorb nutrients and the sediments settle to the bottom. Rain gardens add beauty to the landscape and may attract butterflies and birds.
According to Paulson, rain gardens can take different shapes and sizes.
They can be simple or elaborate, depending on your gardening interest and experience. When designing a rain garden, consider placement, soil type, size, desired shape and plant species. To ensure satisfaction, sketch a design before you start.
“If there is a connection to a city catch basin or line, a drainage connection permit is required,” Paulson said. He also recommended the Minnesota Storm Water Manual as the best source for information. (See sidebar on page 3 for sources.)
“It has tons there,” he said. “Search rain gardens and it will bring you to how to design it, plants to use. It’s a pretty in-depth look at it. They can be very diverse or very simple.”
COMMON QUESTIONS ASKED
Does a rain garden form a pond?
No. The rain water soaks into the soil preventing the water from standing. It should remain dry between rainfalls.
Don’t rain gardens encourage mosquito breeding?
Actually there is no time for any breeding. If properly constructed, the water should drain within a few hours. Mosquitoes need seven to 10 days to lay and hatch eggs. Mosquitoes prefer standing water such as a bird bath, lawns, storm sewer or old tires. One of the positive things about a rain garden is it attracts dragonflies who happen to love mosquitoes.
How much maintenance is involved with the rain garden?
The hardest part of a rain garden is the actual construction and maintenance after the garden area is established. Dividing or thinning plants that get too large is also needed after about three to five years. Seedlings are the most economical when first planting.
“The maintenance involved that needs the most attention is timely weeding.” Paulson said. “This actually may require more maintenance than a standard flower bed or garden.”
Weeding and watering are important during the first year of your garden. Mulching is also important to protect the plants, prevent a hard surface and keep the weed growth down.
TIPS TO GET STARTED
Rain gardens should be placed 10 feet or more away from buildings to prevent water from the rain garden entering basements and damaging foundations. They should also be 35 feet or more from septic system drain fields, 50 feet or more from drinking water wells and well away from underground utility lines. Always consult as to where any lines may be by contacting your local utility company.
Testing your soil is important. The soil must be an ideal location that drains in 48 hours. To test the drainage in a possible location, dig a hole 10 inches deep and fill with water, if the water is gone in 48 hours, it should work.
The size is also important, it must be large enough for the plantings to work with the drainage. A drain tile is used in almost every application.
Planting the area with water-tolerant plants is another step. Both native and nonnative plants will work. A specific list is provided with some of the guides. With proper planning you can have a rain garden that will help your lawn as well as the community.