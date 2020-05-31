With summer on the horizon, boating and outdoor water sports are sure to be in the forefront of outdoor activities. So what are people doing?
According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association:
- Personal watercraft such as jet skis are often considered a gateway to boat ownership. New personal watercraft sales are estimated to be up 6 percent to 73,000 units in 2019; with accessible entry-level price points.
- Wakesurfing and wakeboarding are attractive to new and younger boaters. Sales of new wake sport boats are estimated to be up 6 percent to 11,000 units in 2019.
- Boats between 22 and 32 feet are popular for relaxing, entertaining and "cruising." New cruiser sales are estimated to be up 3 percent to 9,000 units in 2019.
“Sales in 2019 were nearly on par with the 11-year high we saw in 2018, even with some softening particularly in the freshwater fishing category, which we attribute to unseasonably cold and rainy weather in spring and early summer," said Frank Hugelmeyer, president of the National Marine Manufacturers Association. “With approximately $42 billion per year in retail expenditures, boating is not only an economic driver but a unique vehicle for the kind of meaningful experiences consumers are seeking more and more — ones that take you outdoors, bring together family and friends, and create lasting memories.”
With more than 10,000 lakes within driving distance, it's not surprising Minnesota is ranked No. 5 among the top 10 states in the nation in sales of new powerboat, engine, trailer and accessories in 2018. The top 10 states were:
- Florida: $3.2 billion, up 8 percent from 2017;
- Texas: $1.8 billion, up 9 percent from 2017;
- Michigan: $1.1 billion, up 10 percent from 2017;
- North Carolina: $914 million, up 9 percent from 2017;
- Minnesota: $861 million, up 6 percent from 2017;
- Wisconsin: $781 million, up 9 percent from 2017;
- New York: $775 million, up 5 percent from 2017;
- California: $765 million, up 6 percent from 2017;
- Georgia: $680 million, up 8 percent from 2017 and
- South Carolina: $661 million, up 4 percent from 2017.
RECREATIONAL BOATING BY THE NUMBERS
- $121.5 billion is the annual economic impact of the U.S. recreational boating industry (includes direct, indirect and induced spending).
- 650,000 direct and indirect American jobs and 34,833 businesses are supported by this popular American pastime.
- There were an estimated 11.9 million boats registered and documented in the U.S. in 2019 relatively unchanged from 2018.
- Top 3 most popular boating activities are fishing, swimming and entertaining.
- 95 percent of the boats sold in the U.S. are made in the U.S.
- Annual U.S. sales of boats, marine products and services are estimated to total $42 billion in 2019, up slightly from 2018.
- Retail unit sales of new boats are estimated to have reached approximately 280,000 units in 2019, the second highest level since 2007 and flat with 2018 totals.
- It’s not just new boats Americans are buying; about 975,000 pre-owned boats are estimated to have been sold in 2019, down slightly from 2018.
- 95 percent of boats on the water (powerboats, personal watercraft and sailboats) in the U.S. are small in size, measuring less than 26 feet in length — boats that can be trailered by a vehicle to local waterways.
- 62 percent of boat owners have a household income of less than $100,000, making boating a solidly middle-class recreational pursuit.
- Outdoor recreation accounts for 2.2 percent of U.S. GDP, generating $778 billion in gross economic output — on par with the telecommunications industry (2.3 percent) —of which recreational boating and fishing is the single largest segment, contributing nearly $40 billion in gross output. (Source: U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Economic Analysis)
Source: National Marine Manufacturers Association at nmma.org.
BOATING IN MINNESOTA
If you're looking for a place to your boat or water sports equipment, you don't have to go far.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, you can engage in motorboating/powerboating, canoeing, kayaking, jet skiing, rafting, rowing, sailing, surfing, water skiing, sailing, windsurfing, swimming and fishing and never leave the state.
Minnesotans are lucky to have more than 10,000 lakes and 92,000 miles of rivers and streams for water-based activities. To learn more about local lakes, fishing piers, public water access, rules and regulations, visit dnr.state.mn.us/boating/index.html.
And don't forget your life jacket.