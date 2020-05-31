At the 2020 Progressive Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show, Crestliner earned an Innovative Award in the aluminum fishing boat category for its Active Performance (AP-X) Hull. “The Crestliner Active Performance Hull (AP-X) blends their established hull manufacturing with the new, unique keel design to enhance low speed handling and high speed efficiency,” noted Brady Kay, Innovation Awards’ judge and chair. To learn more about this new keel design, visit B&B Sports in Hutchinson.