In a world with Pinterest and Instagram, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of possibilities when it comes to wedding styles.
To avoid becoming paralyzed by choice or creating a mishmash of unrelated fads, couples should look for inspiration in their personal style.
“I’m a big believer that the wedding should really reflect the couple’s style rather than trying to follow a particular trend,” says Kat Braman, a Miami-based wedding photographer.
Not quite sure what your style is? Here’s a breakdown of some of the most popular wedding designs to help you find the one that’s right for you.
MODERN MINIMALISM
If you think less is more, this is the wedding style for you. “For a modern wedding, I picture more of a minimal décor style rather than a lot of elements,” says Braman.
She suggests playing with textures and materials, such as acrylic chairs, copper utensils and stone chargers, while keeping colors pretty monochrome.
Geometric shapes, too, are another hallmark of contemporary style events. Add the sleek lines to your wedding with a bold hexagonal wedding arch, glass terrarium centerpieces or a cake accented by gold diamonds and triangles.
Your attire, too, should match your surroundings. Avoid lace, says Braman, instead, choose an evening gown style dress with minimal embellishments.
VINTAGE THROWBACK
Prefer the fashions of decades past? Consider bringing that old-fashioned sensibility into your big day with a vintage-style wedding.
For your décor, lean into the antique look with weathered-wood tables or mismatched chairs from the flea market. The color palette should be light and airy with plenty of pastels and floral patterns. And, of course, lace is never out of place — either in your tablescapes or wedding attire.
The key to designing a vintage wedding today, though, is balance, according to Braman.
“I would advise for any style to not go too far in any one direction,” she says. “If like every element is vintage, then your wedding is going to look dated. I think it’s important to pick and choose your details. Like Coco Chanel said, put all your accessories on and then take one thing off.”
ULTRA GLAM
Make your wedding day as extra as you are with an event that’s pure glam.
Set the stage with a wow-worthy venue such as ballroom with crystal chandeliers or sky-high ceilings. Or you can take a blank space to the next level with gobos (a gobo is a stencil or template placed inside or in front of a light source to control the shape of the emitted light) and uplighting. Add a touch of luxury with details such as velvet chairs, embossed invitations and overflowing flower arrangements.
For attire, nothing says over-the-top like a ball gown. Bonus points if you add a tiara or cathedral-length veil. Bridesmaids can also get in on the glitz with sparkly evening gowns in different metallic shades.