Wednesday
FEELING HOPEFUL? The Hutchinson VFW is the place to be for bingo on New Year's Day. This event draws a full house, B2.
DEADLINE: New Year's Day is the deadline to submit nominations for the Hutchinson Center for the Arts' Wirt Award, B2.
Thursday
SINGING THE HITS: It's Karaoke Thursday evening at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson, B2.
Friday
SNOW FUN: Take an outdoor break on Rocket Hill at Kiwanis Park in Hutchinson. The warming house is open, B2.
Saturday
EVERYONE IS WELCOME: "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" is the free family movie at Century 9, B2.
A ROYAL READING: Members of the Hutchinson Water Carnival Royal Family are presenting a Royal Story Time at the Hutchinson Public Library. All ages are welcome, B2.
RETURN ENGAGEMENT: Back by popular demand is the Miss Myra Duo at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson. The full group performed at RiverSong this past summer, B2.
Sunday
HEALTH, WEALTH AND MORE: The Finnish custom of "melting tin" to predict the future is one of the activities offered at the Cokato Museum's 20th New Year's Open House, B2.