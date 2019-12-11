(INSERT CP HOLIDAY TRAIN PHOTO HERE)
Thursday
ROLLING INTO MID-MINNESOTA: The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is making four stops in the area: Loretto, Buffalo, Annandale and Kimball, B2.
A SALUTE TO THE JAZZ AGE: The McLeod County Historical Society is hosting its first Roaring '20s Gala 5 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club, B2.
Friday
SECOND WEEKEND RUN: The FungusAmongus Players are hosting the second weekend of their holiday show, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," at the Dassel History Center, B2.
Saturday
(INSERT PHOTO OF CHRISTMAS COOKIES HERE)
HOW SWEET IT IS: Two cookie sales are happening at Beckville Lutheran Church in rural Litchfield and Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, B2.
FUN FOR A GOOD CAUSE: The annual Christmas Market to benefit the poor in San Lucas, Guatemala, is at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, B2.
(INSERT PHOTO OF REINDEER HERE)
PLENTY OF OUTDOOR FUN: Downtown Christmas offers something for everyone from visits with Santa and his reindeer to hayrides and cookies, B2.
BRIGHT LIGHTS: Following Downtown Christmas, wait for the sun to go down and catch the second annual Holiday Parade of Lights, B2.
Sunday
(INSERT PHOTO OF SANTA HERE)
MAKING A LIST, CHECKING IT TWICE: Visit with Santa and tell him what you want for Christmas at the Hutchinson Mall, B2.