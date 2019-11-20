(INSERT PHOTO OF MICK STERLING HERE)
Thursday
IT'S A JOYFUL CELEBRATION: If you enjoyed Ken Burns' Country Music documentary, don't miss Mick Sterling's new holiday show, "A Grand Ol Opry Christmas" 7 p.m. at Crow River Winery, B2.
Friday
CALLING ALL WOMEN: United Way of McLeod County is hosting its second annual Rural Women Conference 8 a.m.-noon at the Silver Lake Auditorium, B2.
DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR? The Crow River Singers are performing two concerts this weekend: 7 p.m. Friday at Vineyard United Methodist Church and 2 p.m. Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church, both in Hutchinson, B2.
IT'S OPENING NIGHT: The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato open their six-show holiday run of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6-8, Dec. 12-14, at the Dassel History Center, B2.
KINGERY FAMILY IN CONCERT: Hear this popular Atwater/Grove City perform 7 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Winsted, B2.
Saturday

PLENTY OF IDEAS: If you're looking for holiday decorating and entertaining ideas, don't miss Trees and Traditions 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, B2.

YUMMO! It's sweet treats as far as the eye can see at the Cookie and Candy Sale 9 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, B2.
Sunday
MUSIC AND LIVE ANIMALS: Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel is performing at 5 p.m. the original production "From Cradle to Cross: A Story of Love." Following the performance a meal will be served, B2.