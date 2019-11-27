(INSERT PHOTO OF THANKSGIVING EXERCISE HERE)
Thursday
GOBBLE, GOBBLE: Exercise your body so you don't have to exercise restraint at the table on Thanksgiving with two classes at 8 a.m.: Butts 'n' Guts and SWEAT Turkey Burn, B2.
(INSERT PHOTO OF THANKSGIVING MEAL HERE)
ALL THE FIXINGS: Community Thanksgiving dinners are being served 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson and 1 p.m. at the Silver Lake Auditorium, B2.
Friday
HO, HO, HO: Welcome Santa Claus 2:30-5 p.m. Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Hutchinson Mall, B2.
SO BRIGHT: Kick off the holiday season at the 31st Parade of Lights 6 p.m. in downtown New Ulm. The lighted parade features more than 60 units, B2.
Saturday
(INSERT PHOTO OF SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY HERE)
THINK LOCAL: It's Small Business Saturday. Support small businesses by shopping locally, B2.
FUNDRAISING GALA: The Down with Diabetes Alliance Christmas Gala raises money for the benefit of local children with diabetes. Social hour starts at 5 p.m. followed by dinner, silent auction and entertainment at the Hutchinson Event Center, B2.
Sunday
ADVENT GIFT: Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson is hosting the sacred art exhibit "The Colors of Jesus" 1-3 p.m. with music and refreshments. Admission is free, B2.
(INSERT PHOTO OF VIOLIN HERE)
A HOLIDAY TRADITION: The Community Strings are performing two concerts: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Admission is a freewill donation, B2.