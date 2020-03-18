(INSERT CANCELED SIGN HERE)
CANCELED: Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) many events have been canceled or postponed. Check out the A&E Calendar for updates, B2.
TAKE A WALK: Enjoy the beauty of the Luce Line State Trail. Hutchinson has an abundance of sidewalks. Discover your neighborhood or visit a new one.
WATCH A MOVIE: Stream or rent a movie or watch one of your own. It’s a good time to catch up with your favorites.
READ A BOOK: It’s a good time to finish that book you started way back when or start a new one.
LISTEN TO A BOOK: Audio books are the fastest growing segment of the publishing industry.
CYCLE AROUND TOWN: Hutchinson offers bike paths for cycling. Check them out.
SOUP’S ON: Gather the family in the kitchen and start cooking.
CUDDLE UP: Enjoy time with your favorite four-legged friend.