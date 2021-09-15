The Minnesota 4-H Dairy Showcase honors youth who have completed sixth- through eighth-grade to participate in future years with its Rising Star program. This year, 10 Rising Stars were recognized with a medallion and an award of $400. Among those 10 were three from McLeod County: Hannah Visser, Kayla Visser and Kamrie Mauer, all of the Acoma Acorns.
Three 4-H rising stars recognized
