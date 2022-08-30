What is fun, filled with live music and free? The answer: Biscay Days, Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 8-10, outdoors at Neisen's Bar & Grill in Biscay. This year marks the festival's 10th anniversary.
Thanks to Chuck Polifka who was intrigued with the idea of organizing a music festival. Mix in Neisen's Bar & Grill and you've got a place to have it and the enthusiasm to do it.
"I've always been a people person," he said. "It was intriguing to plan an event. It's grown into what it is. I enjoy doing it and there is a wonderful group of volunteers, many who have helped from the beginning. I grew up in the area. It's fun to put Biscay on the map. Neisen's have been wonderful. It started when they approached me to help out with this. It's a good fit. It has worked out wonderful."
As of the 2020 census, the town had a population of 220. During Biscay Days, that number swells — to 2,200 to 2,500 over the three days. This year, things are slightly different. Rather than the traditional Friday through Sunday schedule, it has switched to Thursday through Saturday. With Thursday night as a pre-party event featuring live music by Josie Sanken, and Friday and Saturday featuring favorites such as Bill Litzau and Open Highway, Ron E. Cash, Sherwin Linton, the Shaw Band and the Shaw Brothers Band. (See sidebar for schedule.)
Polifka said the change was made because clean up on Sunday night ran late with there was work on Monday. It's also tough to get people there three days in a row and Biscay Days was competing with Sunday football.
"We're always competing with the Vikings," he said. "If we got people there, they sat in the bar and watched the game."
Added to the new dates is a change in the Saturday schedule. Polifka changed things up by adding Sherwin Linton to the late afternoon. Since he already had the crowd there for Ron E. Cash's Johnny Cash Tribute Show, he added Linton to follow. Linton had his first hit song, “Cotton King,” in 1966. Since then, he hasn't missed a gig in 50 years, earning a spot in the “Guinness Book of World Records.” He also was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 2007.
If you're curious about how Polifka chooses the bands, it's mostly by popularity.
"We've had the Shaw bands for a few years," he said. "We've had Mitch Gordon three or four times. We always have a good crowd — a lot of these bands are booked a year in advance. If you wait until the last minute, it will be a karaoke night."
Ron E. Cash is another big draw. Polifka said if they didn't bring him in, they'd probably have a riot.
"He really brings them in," Polifka said. "It's the same crowd. By putting Sherwin after him, there's no break in the music on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. It should be a great day."
Polifka isn't looking to shake things up too much. The goal is to make it available for people with free admission.
“We give to the community an event they can be proud of," he said. "The money is donated to put this on."
While the music is front and center, the food is important too. They make a little through food sales and this year they had to mark up pork chops and hamburgers.
The annual pork chop dinner on Saturday is a tradition. According to Polifka, it brings in a huge crowd — serving 470 last year and it continues to grow.
"We're very reasonable," Polifka said. "Food sale profits go into next year's event, that helps fund some of it, too."
One thing that has surprised him is the popularity of Biscay Days. Ten years is something to be proud of.
“The first couple of years,” he recalled, “we had Johnny Holm. We had 12 people there, that was painful. I stepped in and was more aggressive with advertising. Every year I see the same faces, year after year. People walk up to me at Cash Wise and recognize me for it and are excited for it.”