Mural art is popping up all over town as the mural artists get their brushes to the bricks (or panels for some).
Hannah Anema is responsible for three of the murals. She has completed “Flowers” and “Jumping Deer,” and will be doing “Deer Head” over the rest of July.
The “Flowers” can be seen as you drive up MN-15 on the side of Olita Gifts and Goods. The black prairie flowers contrast beautifully with white background of the painted bricks.
The “Jumping Deer” mural is spread across Benny’s Meat Market. The mural features a breathtaking depiction of a leaping deer, capturing the grace and beauty of the local wildlife. The attention to detail is extraordinary, with each brushstroke conveying a sense of movement and life.
The “Deer Head” mural will be on the wall of the State Farm building. Anema said the mural will feature the head of a deer and between its antlers will be a pond full of wildlife in and around it.
When asked about the inspiration behind the murals, Anema explained, "Nature is my greatest muse. Working as a fisheries technician for the DNR allows me to immerse myself in the beauty of our lakes and observe the wonders of the natural world. From vibrant sunsets to the intricate patterns on fish scales, I draw inspiration from these experiences and translate them into my artwork."
What sets Anema’'s work apart is not just the visual impact but also the community involvement in the creative process. She actively collaborates with volunteers from the community, inviting them to contribute to the murals. This collaborative approach can foster a sense of ownership and pride among the residents, creating a lasting connection between the artwork and the community.
"The participation of the community is vital to the success of these murals," shared Anema. "Having individuals invest their time and energy in the creation process fosters a sense of unity and shared purpose. It's heartwarming to witness people pointing out their contributions to the murals to their friends and family. The murals become a collective effort and a source of community pride."
The impact of Anema's murals extends beyond the artwork itself. Inspired by the vibrant and engaging public art, local businesses and residents have embraced the opportunity to beautify their surroundings.
“It's fun to see everyone coming together to kind of build up the community,” Anema said. “And I've even seen, just with our mural work, people redoing the front stoop of their shop or adding more flowers, or I even saw, there's been some cleanup work on the mural on the front side of town. Just everyone kind of sprucing everything up, and it leads to beautifying the whole city. Imagine all of that coming from our murals.”
Reflecting on the artistic journey, Anema emphasizes the importance of patience and self-investment.
"Art is a lifelong pursuit. It takes time and dedication to develop one's craft fully. As artists, we are constantly learning and evolving. Investing in our own growth and staying committed to our artistic vision is key. The pARTicipate Hutchinson project has provided me with an incredible platform to showcase my work and connect with the community, and I'm excited to see where this journey takes me."
To connect with Hannah Anema and explore more of her stunning artwork, visit her website at (https://www.hannahanemaart.com/) . Stay updated on her latest projects and collaborations by following Anema on Instagram (@hanemaart) and Facebook (@Hannah Anema Art).