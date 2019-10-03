Three people have been charged in the death of Alexander John-Louis Sarlis, 20, a Gustavus Adolphus College student.
He was found dead at a residence in Hamburg, in a portable crib, wrapped in layers of a tarp, a shower curtain and a sleeping bag. Authorities believe he died from a drug overdose.
The Carver County Attorney's Office has charged Joseph Cruz, 38, of Hamburg with concealing a body and theft; Taylor Warren Janke, 26, of New Ulm with concealing a body and theft; and Rachel Diane Nadeau, 36, of St. Louis Park with aiding and abetting to conceal a body and theft.
