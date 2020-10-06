There are two- and four-year seats available for candidates this year. Why did you choose to run for a four-year seat?
I am committed to serving on the School Board and believe that a four-year term, by design, allows for full engagement in contract negotiations, long-term facility planning, budget projections and policy changes. I have a lot of respect for the superintendent and my fellow board members and believe collaboration is key to an effective board, which takes time.
What do you see as the most important issue for the School Board to get right in the next few years for Hutchinson Public Schools?
In the decades since West Elementary was built, we have drastically increased the number of staff and students in the building by expanding various programs like special education, preschool, ECFE and all-day, every-day kindergarten. The needs at Park Elementary are different. Park is historically significant and a special space to many residents. Preserving and improving this building not only meets current and future needs, but also honors our community’s history and culture. The top priorities are designing buildings that offer flexible solutions and having the project done on time, on budget.
Should Hutchinson Public Schools try to retain as many students as possible who might otherwise seek alternatives such as the Post-Secondary Enrollment Option or online school? If so, what should be done to bolster current offerings?
Hutchinson Public Schools strive to be a competitive option by offering relevant electives, academically rigorous classes and Advanced Placement courses to our students. Expanding TigerPath is a smart solution to retaining our young adults in our community by offering them exposure and time to explore in-demand career pathways. More academically rigorous courses help our college-bound students. By expanding programs in technology, industrial engineering, public service, leadership, health sciences, career and college prep, we will have a competitive and comprehensive program. Expanding some of this exposure to middle school students may increase overall engagement with students as well.
The Hutchinson School Board recently discussed the possibility of increasing board member compensation from $3,500 a year in order to maintain a healthy pool of candidates. Do you believe the compensation should be increased? Why or why not?
I believe it is time to reevaluate the compensation amount since it has not changed in 15 years. I think a healthy pool of candidates will continue to participate; however, a salary increase may create more opportunity for a broader pool of candidates. For parents of younger children who may depend on child care to attend meetings, or people with less flexible jobs, raising the compensation would allow more people to serve at a greater capacity.
It is imperative that we understand the implications the pandemic’s disruption has had on our students’ academic development and mental health. Our teachers, administrators and support staff have also had to drastically change the way they do their jobs. The pandemic has affected all of us differently, and we need to address the widening achievement gap and assure all our students have access to the best path forward.