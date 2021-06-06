The Hutchinson High School baseball team is still alive after the first week of the Section 2AAA Tournament, but it needs four straight wins to claim the title.
The Tigers opened the tournament June 2 with a 10-9 loss to Mankato East, but then bounced back Saturday with a 16-5 win over Worthington and a 12-1 win over New Ulm to keep their season going. There was no other information about the games available.
Hutch was scheduled to play Mankato East again in an elimination game Tuesday, in New Ulm. The winner of that game then played again at 7 p.m. the same night, against either Mankato West or Marshall. The Leader went to press before the results of those games were available.
If Hutch won both games it would move on to the section championship at 5 p.m. Friday in New Ulm, where it would have to win two games against either Mankato West or Marshall.