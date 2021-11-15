There was plenty of strikes, laughs, and a few gutter balls Nov. 10 as the Hutchinson High School Special Olympics team hit the lanes for an Area 6 unified bowling invitational.
Along with the Tigers and their unified partners, players from Glencoe-Silver Lake and Dassel-Cokato also participated in hours of fun and games. And when the pins were all knocked down, everyone enjoyed a pizza party.
HHS Special Olympics offers bowling in the fall, basketball in the winter, and track and field in the spring. It also offers unified sports, which joins players with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.
— Stephen Wiblemo