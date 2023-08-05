We are so excited to begin our second full year at Tiger Elementary School serving second and third grade students!
I am in my third year as the principal at Tiger Elementary. Prior to being at Tiger Elementary, I spent eight years as principal at Central Elementary School in Norwood Young America, one year as an administrator in Moorhead, and nine years as a fifth grade teacher in the Elk River School District. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or if there is something I can do to support your child at Tiger Elementary.
OUR SCHOOL
Tiger Elementary School was built in 2021 and serves approximately 400 students in second and third grade. We are committed to providing a welcoming, happy, positive, safe and nurturing environment for children to learn. We want all of our children to feel loved, respected and encouraged to develop to their fullest potential, and where differing needs are acknowledged, accepted and met.
REGISTRATION/ SCHOOL WEBSITE
Please complete the required online registration located on the Hutchinson Public School website — www.isd423.org — for the upcoming school year if you have not done so already. It’s important we have your child registered for the new school year as soon as possible. The majority of our information is shared through email, so it is important we have your correct family information on file, so you don’t miss out. Please visit the school’s website to view resources such as the school supply lists, school year calendar, staff information and so much more!
OPEN HOUSE
Mark your calendars for Tiger Open House, scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23. The open house gives students the opportunity to meet their teachers, visit their new classrooms, bring any required classroom materials, and tour our beautiful school. Students and family members are invited and encouraged to attend. We are looking forward to welcoming all of our new and returning students!
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 28. First bell at Tiger Elementary School is 8:40 a.m., school starts at 8:50 a.m., and school is dismissed at 3:30 p.m.. Please be sure to check your emails for important information. On the first several days of school, staff members will be outside welcoming students as they arrive. Tiger Elementary staff will assist students in finding where to line-up, locate classroom teachers and/or answer busing questions.
Important school dates for your calendar:
Aug. 23 — Open House (4:00 -7:00 p.m.)
Aug. 28 — First Day of School
Sept. 4 — No School, Labor Day
Sept. 14 — Picture Day