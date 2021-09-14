Nothing goes with prep football quite like a marching band, and the Marching Tigers were happy to perform Friday during halftime of the Tigers' game against Willmar.
The squad showed off a portion of its new show this year, "Colors," which is meant to evoke feelings based on color. While the show is broken into three movements, Friday's performance featured the second movement with mellow colors of blue and violet.
The Marching Tigers are not only performing during football games. They're also scheduled to take their show to competitions in Waseca, Osseo, Champlin Park and U.S. Bank Stadium this year.
— Stephen Wiblemo