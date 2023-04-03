The Glencoe-Silver Lake High School gymnasium was packed once again Saturday for the 25th annual Tim Orth Memorial Foundation’s Jam the Gym basketball event in Glencoe.
There were raffles, concessions, silent auctions and tons of entertainment, all with the purpose of raising money for this year’s 10 recipients: London Blaser, 9, of Lester Prairie; Sawyer Anderson, 4, of Hutchinson; Victor Jannette, 16, of Hutchinson; Faith Krienke, 5, of Glencoe; Hoy Lambert, 3, of Maple Lake; Lily Lane, 2, of Lester Prairie; Lennyn Markgraf, 7 months, of Hutchinson; Knox Rollins, 1, of Glencoe; Josephine Weis, 12, of Paynesville; and Brynn West, 1, of Buffalo Lake.
The main events of the evening were the all-star high school boys and girls basketball games, featuring 24 local seniors including Hutchinson’s Brynn Beffert, Avery Watzke, Savannah Schlueter, Jillian Martinez, Abby Radke and Andy Prieve; and Litchfield’s Shelby Dengerud, Alex Draeger, Tyler Pennertz and Gray Nelson.
In an unusual twist of events, both games ended in ties this year as the girls finished with a 44-44 score and the boys finished knotted at 90. Despite the lack of a winner, there were no losers either as the players all left with smiles and an appreciation for what the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation does in their communities.
“It’s really great to play other kids from the area, and to do it for this great event is an amazing opportunity,” said Hutchinson’s Brynn Beffert.
“You see it as you grow up and you see the people from your town and you look up to them, so when you finally get to do it, it’s a really cool experience,” said Hutchinson’s Avery Watzke.
Some of the players, like Litchfield’s Shelby Dengerud, went into the event knowing all about it. Shelby’s mother, Julie Dengerud, is a member of the Tim Orth Committee and helps recruit the teams, so Shelby has attended many of these nights in the past, but it was her first time as a player.
“My mom usually emails or texts the players, and I always hear about it,” Shelby said. “I’ve always wanted to be that person to be able to be out on the court. I don’t think I stopped smiling while I was out there.”
Others, like Litchfield’s Gray Nelson, had heard of the event but never attended and didn’t know what to expect.
“I’m going to be honest, I was a little nervous right away,” Nelson said. “I didn’t know who was going to be here, but it was a lot of fun and I got to play with my friends.”
Regardless of how much they knew about the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation before the event, by the end of the night all of the players had an acute understanding of the need for the Foundation’s work. Nelson called it a “wow moment” during the program between the girls and boys games, when the recipients are announced and presented their plaques.
“It really opened my eyes a lot,” he said.
So what would the players tell their younger classmates who may have the opportunity to participate in a future Jam the Gym event?
“I would tell them to jump on the opportunity,” said Hutchinson’s Andy Prieve. “It’s an amazing thing to come and be a part of this. It’s super fun, and to see all these people with injuries and diagnosis brought to light, it’s a great event.”