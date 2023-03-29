Faith Krienke of Glencoe was nominated by her school nurse for the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation.
"This foundation has helped me be able to give her a better birthday where we could go to the Great Wolf Lodge and stay for a few nights," said April Krienke, Faith's mom.
The 5 year old was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at 10 days old and her family has been treating her ever since.
"Just recently we found out that she has second and third-degree heart block, which will require a pacemaker one day but that still does not slow her down," April said. "She is very active."
Faith is always willing to do fun things such as horseback riding during the summer and snowmobiling during the winter. She also enjoys spending time with her family and collecting unicorns. She is an only child and her mom is her sole caregiver.
"One thing that I would really like for people to know is that cystic fibrosis needs to be brought to people's attention, so that way we can find a cure and little girls or boys will never have to face the possibility of loss of life or having to do lung transplants," April said. "This is not something that every parent wants to deal with but it does bring us closer."
For more information about cystic fibrosis, reach out to April at aprilkrienke@yahoo.com.
"I would also really like to thank the Tim Orth (Memorial Foundation) for helping my daughter," she added.