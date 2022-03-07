After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 24th annual Tim Orth Memorial Foundation Basketball Jamboree is returning to the Glencoe-Silver Lake High School gymnasium, 1825 16th St. E., Glencoe.
The Tim Orth Memorial Foundation assists West Central Minnesota families who have children facing illness or injury. Money is awarded based on need and the availability of funds. It’s named for Tim Orth, a BOLD High School student who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in December 1995.
This year's in-person event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, with basketball games beginning at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for students.
As in years past, local boys and girls senior basketball players will face off in a pair of all-star games with plenty of other entertainment from groups such as the Hutchinson Tigers Special Olympics basketball team, the GSL dance line, Kelly's Dance Academy, Touch of Grace Dance and more.
Attendees can also enjoy raffles, concessions and a silent auction, and as always all proceeds will go to benefit this year's six recipients:
- Evee Buss, 11, the daughter of Stephanie Buss of Litchfield
- Amelia Eiden, 1, the daughter of Rosemary Eiden of Hutchinson
- Austin Hobert, 14, the son of Aaron and Heather Hobert of Cokato
- Aspen Kern, 1, the daughter of Alexis Kern of Hutchinson
- Lelan Wojcik, 1, the son of Rebecca Herrmann and Randy Wojcik
- Miko Monroe, 4, of the son of Brielle Monroe of Hutchinson
Along with all of the entertainment planned for the evening, there will be a special recipient ceremony between the girls and boys games.
To donate to the silent auction, call Michelle Becker at 952-212-1511 or email michellebecker@hotmail.com. Donations to the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation can be mailed to: Ralph Johnson, 558 Juergens Road S.W., Hutchinson, MN 55350.
For more information, you can call Johnson at 320-587-6733, email him at grjohn@mchsi.com, or visit the foundation's website at timorthfoundation.org.
Look for more information about this year's recipients in a future issue of the Leader.