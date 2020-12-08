Dec. 5, 2020
Todd M Sieben, 42, of Richmond, passed away Saturday Dec. 5 on the farm. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, Dec. 11, at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. The Rev. Aaron Nett officiated and burial will be at a later date. Visitation was Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday all at the church in Eden Valley. Parish prayers were Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.
Todd was born May 7, 1978 in Paynesville to Terry and Gloria (Reiter) Sieben. He graduated from Eden Valley-Watkins High School and was raised on his family farm. Todd lived all of his life in Eden Valley and was a member of Assumption Catholic Church. Todd had an extreme love and passion for farming. He owned his own farm for the last 20 years. Todd was very proud of his farm and received numerous awards throughout his farming career. He enjoyed playing cards, being outdoors, hunting, ice fishing, riding motorcycle, and watching movies. You could always find him whistling, milking cows, wrestling with his nieces and nephews or dancing in the barn will his fiancé, Ange. Todd was a very faithful, talkative, and welcoming man, who was always helping others and spending time with his family. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Todd is survived by his mother Gloria Sieben of Eden Valley; fiancé Ange Brown of Eden Valley; son Jesse Shepherd of Eden Valley; siblings, Jason (Andrea) of Texas, Stacy (Jason) Kuechle of Eden Valley, Casey (Becky) of Watkins, Adam (Carla) of Delano, and Kyler (Alicia) of St. Charles; nieces and nephews, Hannah, Julia, Emma, Nicole, Luke, Kendra, Emily, Hallie, Brody, Rylie, Sadie, Devyn, Camryn, Lauryn, Ellisyn, and Owen; and four great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Terry; and grandparents, Norman & Delores Sieben and Andrew & Marion Reiter.
