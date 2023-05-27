Several Litchfield seniors received special recognition during last week’s Activities Awards Night for their contributions to athletics and the arts at Litchfield High School.
The program included a motivational message from Pat Micheletti, a former University of Minnesota hockey player and current analyst for the Big 10 Network and KFAN radio.
STUDENT ATHLETE AWARD
Ryanna Steinhaus and Alex Draeger were named Student Scholar Athlete Award winners.
Steinhaus has been a standout three-sport athlete throughout her high school career. She played No. 1 singles the past two seasons, transitioning to doubles in the postseason and advancing to the state tournament twice. She also was a key member of both the girls basketball and softball teams.
Steinhaus’ coaches highlighted her tenacity and her upbeat approach as attributes that made her and her teammates successful.
“Ryanna has had a tremendous tennis career,” LHS girls tennis coach Matt Draeger said. “She was a five-year letterwinner, a four-time state tournament participant — two times state individual — and three-time all-conference ….
“But that’s not what we’re going to miss about her,” Draeger continued. “We will miss her mental toughness, fighting through adverse situations, physical toughness to compete through injuries and the grind to play at maximum effort, and her coachability. She always tried to do what her coaches asked of her, better and with more enthusiasm than anyone we have ever coached.”
Softball coach Kristin Gotfredson echoed praise of Steinhaus’ toughness, but she also highlighted a lighter side.
“She was ready for any role or assignment that I would give her, and usually with a smile on her face while doing it,” Gotfredson said. “She comes to practice and games with an infectious attitude. She’s a true example of how to have fun with life.”
Alex Draeger was the No. 1 singles player for the Litchfield boys tennis team for five seasons, a rare achievement but one he earned with hard work, according to Dragons coach John Carlson.
“Very few athletes compete at that high a level in any sport from such a young age,” Carlson said. “We play a very difficult schedule and he has won an incredible 75% of his varsity matches. Alex is extremely disciplined, works very hard, and is one of the most fundamentally sound players I’ve ever coached.”
Matt Draeger, Alex’s father and basketball coach, said Alex’s unselfishness helped the team.
“…(He) sacrificed his scoring for his teammates so they could shoot layups…” coach Draeger said. “We will miss most his leadership on the court ….”
STUDENT SCHOLAR ATHLETE AWARD
Raina Kaping and Braden Olson earned the Scholar Athlete Award.
Kaping participated in cross country, gymnastics, and track and field throughout her high school career. She was a top all-around gymnast, and she has really shone on the track, where last year she qualified for state in the pole vault last season, and has been a top sprinter.
“Raina was a great addition to our team,” cross country coach Julie Dengerud said. “She brought a work ethic like no other that trickled down to our middle school athletes. She was very coachable and encouraging all athletes in and out of her current sports. Her dedication to what she’s doing goes unmatched. She will be missed greatly. She has left an impression on all athletes of what it takes to be successful on and off the field.”
Track coach Tait Christensen Kaping is one of the fastest female athletes to ever compete at Litchfield, “and the best pole vaulter we have ever had.”
“Raina has been nothing but a pleasure to coach,” Christensen added. “She is willing to do whatever she needs for the team. She leads by example and is one of the fiercest competitors I’ve ever been around.”
Olson, who played football, hockey and tennis throughout high school, earned his award because he’s always working to be the best he can be, his coaches said.
“Braden is a young man that prides himself on working to his highest potential, and everything he does on the football field, ice rink or tennis court, he is fully invested in his team,” football coach Jim Jackman said. “He is conscientious and highly self-motivated. Braden’s daily handshakes, smile and hugs will be missed in the (school) hallways and practices and competitions.”
DRAGON AWARD
In seventh year of the Dragon Award, which recognizes student-athletes for their heart desire and character, two senior three-sport athletes, Olivia Holmgren and Gray Nelson, earned recognition.
Holmgren plays volleyball, gymnastics and softball. She qualified for the state gymnastics meet this year for the first time.
“Liv is the type of student athlete that every coach dreams to have on their team,” LHS volleyball coach Darin Swenson said. “She enters the gym with the mindset that nobody’s going to outwork her today. And she gets it done. She is a true student of the game who’s willing to do all of the little things that aren’t always the most fun in order to improve her skills as an individual, with the ultimate goal of improving the team. No matter the challenge in front of her, she approached it with tenacity but always has a smile on her face throughout the whole process. A fierce competitor on the volleyball court, she is one of the nicest people you will meet off the court.”
Sara Holmgren, Olivia’s gymnastics coach and mother, credited her with being a naturally gifted gymnast who had a great understanding of the sport.
“She’s always willing to give out advice and to help others improve,” Sara Holmgren said. “Liv is a leader in so many ways. She is a great example of hard work, dedication, and is a great teammate to all. I’m so proud of you, Liv, and I’m so thankful for the mark that you have left on the Litchfield gymnastics team.”
Nelson “is well-deserving of the Dragon Award,” Jackman said. “A silent leader who leads by doing what is expected, a young man that has participated in three sports through high school. He is actively involved in the fine arts programs. He has high standards academically. Athletically, Gray has never been a spotlight guy or the guy who gets the headlines in the newspaper because of crazy game stats. He just does what he is told and gives his best.”
ARION AWARD
Four seniors — Aiden Berube, Liv Hanson, Therese Kulzer and Gray Nelson — were nominated for the Arion Award, which recognizes students who make significant contribution in band, choir and drama.
Berube was chosen as the winner, with teachers highlighting his dedication and leadership.
“Aiden is dedicated to whatever he is involved in,” choir teacher Joel Green wrote. “He will consistently go above and beyond for the betterment of the group And he brings an ultra positive attitude that encourages others to do their best.”
Sara Dollerschell, who has directed LHS musicals for several years, during which time she’s worked with Berube, said “while many students are uncomfortable being in the limelight and playing a role distinctly different from themselves, Aiden seems to thrive on stage (and) has also been a kind, thoughtful leader and a role model for our younger actors.”