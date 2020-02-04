Top right teaser Brent Schacherer Brent Schacherer Author email Feb 4, 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECALLING AFAMILY TRAGEDYHistorical sign marksancestor's death / A2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brent Schacherer Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review. Author email Follow Brent Schacherer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesFour injured in three-vehicle crash WednesdayHutchinson man injured in vehicle rolloverDan Prochnow, 63Fare For All goes express in HutchinsonChildren's play space to open in LitchfieldFour honored for contributions to HutchinsonAlex Hantge joins the best of the best in Hutchinson girls hockey historyHutchinson school bus stuck in ditch FridayMcLeod County Courthouse security screening begins MondayHutchinson City Council puts a lid on Rec Center leaks Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS