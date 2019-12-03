Top Right Teaser Brent Schacherer Brent Schacherer Author email Dec 3, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Need some gift ideas?How about making some snacks / A8 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Brent Schacherer Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review. Author email Follow Brent Schacherer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesA new level of figure skatingBOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: A breakout season for Hutch basketballOne hurt in Monday morning collisionHutchinson's Lexi Vos ends volleyball career at nationalsOh no, not again ... winter storm watch Friday into SaturdayCity Council opens door to more food trucks in HutchinsonThree injured in crash Monday morningREADER LETTER: Moe's letter was uninformedHutchinson woman injured in crashPUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS