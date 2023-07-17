The Hutchinson Huskies’ climb up the North Star League standings continued Sunday as rolled over Howard Lake 13-1 at Veterans Memorial Field in Hutchinson.
Their third win in three days — following a 6-2 victory over Dassel-Cokato Saints Friday and a 9-8 win over Maple Plain Saturday — lifted the Huskies’ league record to 14-6.
Hutchinson has been on a tear since late June, winning nine consecutive as they improved to 15-9 on the season.
It’s been a season on streaks for the Huskies, who opened the schedule by winning their first six games. From there, though, the Huskies fell in a slump, losing nine of their next 11.
The slide coincided with a stretch of games that saw Hutchinson playing seven of 10 games on the road.
Among those losses on the road was a 9-7 loss to the Howard Lake Orphans on June 21. Sunday’s win at Veterans Memorial Field avenged that defeat.
It also strengthened Hutchinson’s position in the North Star League standings, where the Huskies now hold third place with a 14-6 record.
Delano leads the league at 20-0 mark, while Maple Lake is in second place at 16-4.
Just four games remain in the regular season, the last three set for Veterans Memorial Field. The string starts with a game 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Buffalo, followed by a home game at 2:30 p.m. Sunday against league-leading Delano.
The remaining two games on the regular-season schedule are non-league contests, July 26 against Raymond Rockets and July 28 against the Bird Island Bullfrogs.
The bottom five teams in the North Star League at the conclusion of the regular season compete in a play-in tournament, with the survivor becoming the No. 8 seed for the Region 12C Tournament.
As things stand after Sunday’s NSL games, Hutchinson would have the No. 3 seed for the regional, which opens Aug. 3 at Loretto. But things could change depending on the outcome of the Huskies’ remaining two league contests.