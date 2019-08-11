The Hutchinson Huskies combined a strong pitching performance with timely hitting to defeat Cokato 10-2 Sunday and claim their fourth straight Region 12C title.
Hutchinson's 51-year-old veteran, Kyle Messner, threw a complete game and scattered six hits against the Kernels. The righthander did not issue a single walk but had one hit batter. He also benefited from two Hutchinson double plays.
“It is easy to throw when you have great defense behind you,” Messner said. “Those seven guys were making the plays and (catcher) Cody Arlt called a great game.”
Messner retired Cokato in order in each of the first three innings. The Huskies scratched out a run on an error, a bunt and a double by Jake Wendland in the third.
The Kernels came right back with two runs in the top of the fourth. Sanders Asplin singled and later scored, as did Ethan Niemela. Tommy Halonen added an RBI single too.
Singles were the best Cokato could do against Hutchinson’s veteran hurler. There were no extra-base hits for the Kernels.
Hutchinson broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth as they sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs on three hits. Cody Arlt started the rally with a single to right. A hit batter, a walk and another hit batter pushed Arlt home.
Matthew Piechowski singled and Wendland hit into a fielders’ choice. Designated hitter Evan Kohli provided the big blow with a double to put the Huskies up 6-2.
A Noah Corrow single started another string of hits in the sixth. Piechowski hit a one-out double and Wendland received an intentional pass. A Kohli drove in Corrow on a sacrifice fly. One batter later, Jake Arlt hit a two-run double to make the score 9-2. An insurance run was scored by Keegan Macemon in the seventh for final score.
Manager Mike Kutter smiled broadly when asked about Messner’s effort.
“I told (Messner) to get us what you can,” Kutter said. “He did plenty today. Throwing all nine innings at age 51 is incredible.”
“You have to give credit to our guys,” he said. “We got some good at bats today. We had some good swings and Kohli had a big hit.”
Friday's win a walk-off thriller
Sunday was the second time in three days that the Huskies and Kernels squared off, as the two teams met on Friday in the region semifinals. The Huskies won in dramatic fashion, beating the Cokato Kernels 6-5.
Hutch's Jake Wendland started the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning. Noah Corrow tallied an RBI single in the second inning and posted another run in the third for a 3-0 lead. Hutchinson continued to roll with two more runs in the fourth to extend the lead to five.
The Kernels only managed one run against Kohli, the starting pitcher, and trailed 5-1 going into the ninth inning. That's when Cokato scored four run on six hits against Messner, who was in to close the game out.
With the score tied in the bottom of the ninth, Corrow pounded a lead-off double and Matthew Piechowski drove him home with a walk-off single.
Saturday's action saw Howard Lake and Maple Lake battle for 15 innings before the Orphans won 3-2. They then faced Cokato for the chance to earn a spot in the championship, but the Kernels won 13-1 in seven innings.
Huskies earn state bye
With the region championship, the Huskies earned a bye in the first round of state and won't play their first game until next weekend. Cokato was the No. 2 seed, Howard Lake is No. 3 and Maple Lake is No. 4.
Hutchinson also earned the first pick in the pitcher draft and selected Hunter Hart of Delano. The Huskies also drafted Judson McKown of Maple Plain and Toby Hanson of Delano.
Other draftees were:
- Cokato: Tyler Wolfe of Delano, Jordan Flick of D-C and Ben Lindquist of D-C
- Howard Lake: Matt Arens of Delano, Jon Euerle of Buffalo and Joey Hyde of Litchfield
- Maple Lake: Jeremy Maschino of Delano, Colton Petron of Loretto and Tyler Zweibohmer of D-C
Hutchinson Huskies 10, Cokato Kernels 2 (August 11, Region 12C Championship)
Cokato ... 000 200 000 - 2
Hutch .... 001 430 10x - 10
Hutch stats
Batting - J. Fleck 0-4, 2R, RBI, HBP; M. Piechowski 3-4, R, 2RBI; J. Wendland 1-3, 2R, BB, 2RBI; E. Kohli 2-4, 3RBI; M. Hahn 0-4, BB; J. Arlt 2-4, 2RBI; C. Arlt 1-4, R; M. Reiner 0-1; K. Macemon 1-3, 2R, HBP; N. Corrow 2-3, 2R, BB
2B - Piechowski, Wendland, J. Arlt
Pitching - K. Messner 9IP-5H-2R-2ER
Hutchinson Huskies 6, Cokato Kernels 5 (Region 12C semifinals, August 9)
Cokato ... 000 010 004 - 5
Hutch .... 111 200 001 - 6
Hutch stats
Batting - Jayden Fleck 1-3, R, 2BB; Matthew Piechowski 2-5, 2RBI; Jake Wendland 2-3, 2R, 2RBI, SB; Evan Kohli 1-4; Marcus Hahn 0-4; Cody Arlt 1-4, R, RBI; Keegan Macemon 0-4; Adam Katzenmeyer 2-4; Noah Corrow 3-4, 2R, RBI, SB; Totals - 12-35, 6R, 6RBI, 2BB, 4K
2B - Piechowski, Corrow; HR - Wendland
Pitching - Evan Kohli 7IP-2H-1R-1ER-7BB-4K; Dan Lyons 1IP-1H-0R-0ER-0BB-0K; Kyle Messner (W) 1IP-6H-4R-4ER-0BB-1K