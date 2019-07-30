The No. 8 seed in the Region 12C tournament was up for grabs this past weekend, and Loretto won back-to-back games to claim the spot by winning the region's play-in tournament.
Dassel-Cokato shutout Waverly/Montrose with a 7-0 victory Saturday, while Loretto defeated Litchfield 7-2. D-C and Loretto were scheduled to play Sunday, but rain pushed the contest to Monday, when Loretto edged D-C 9-8 to earn the region's final spot. Loretto led 9-0 after six innings and fought off a Saints rally to earn the win.
NSL champion Delano (19-1) plays Loretto at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the region’s opening game at Veterans Memorial Field in Hutchinson. No. 2 seed Hutchinson (16-4) hosts Maple Plain (9-11) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with No. 4 Buffalo vs. No. 5 Cokato and No. 3 Howard Lake vs. No. 6 Maple Lake playing a doubleheader on Friday.
— Ryan Kastenschmidt