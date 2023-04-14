Litchfield's track teams opened their seasons with strong performances Thursday at New London-Spicer.
Senior Raina Kaping captured three first-place finishes to lead the Dragons girls to a second-place finish. Litchfield tallied 92 points, while Eden Valley-Watkins won the seven-team meet with 172 points.
Kaping won the pole vault with a height of 9-feet, 6 inches, giving her a foot of separation over the runner-up, Lena Teicher of EV-W, who went 8-6 in the event. Kaping also won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, her three first-place finishes giving the Dragons 30 of their 92 points.
Senior Jaelyn Baseman won the shot put with a toss of 35-1 1/2, and junior Grace Schmidt took fourth with a distance of 31-6. Their fortunes were reversed in the discus, which Schmidt won with a distance of 104 feet, and Baseman took second at 97-11.
Litchfield's boys were second in their meet with 105.5 points, 15 behind meet winner Annandale. The Dragons were paced by their dominance in the throwing events, where they went 1-2-3 in the shot put and 1-2-8 in the discus.
Junior T.J. Christensen won both the discus (147-4) and shot put (49-11 1/2), while fellow junior Jacob Diesel was runner-up in both events. Freshman Noah Diesel was third in the shot put and eighth in the discus.
Junior Blake Aller won the 200 and finished runner-up in the 100 for the Dragons, while fellow junior Lukas Kuehl was fourth in the 100 and second in the 200.
Litchfield's Garrison Jackman notched a time of 56.61 seconds to win in the 400. Freshman August Swenson earned a runner-up finish in the 3,200 with a. time of 11:37.64.