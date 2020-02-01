According to AAA, seniors are safe drivers compared to other age groups because they often reduce the risk of injury by wearing seat belts, observing speed limits and not drinking and driving.
However, there are changes that happen to a person’s body that can affect driving skills over time, according to the National Institute on Aging.
As people age, their joints may get stiff, their muscles can weaken, and their eyesight can diminish. Their hearing can change, too, making it harder to hear horns, sirens, or noises from their own car. These changes can slow how quickly people react while driving.
AARP Safe Driver classes often are offered through senior centers, churches and community education. These refresher courses are for people 50 or older. People can get a discount on their auto insurance by completing the courses.
People age differently. So, there is no way to set one age when everyone should stop driving. To help you decide if it’s time to stop driving, ask yourself:
- Do other drivers often honk at me? Have I had some accidents, even if they are only fender benders?
- Do I get lost, even on roads I know?
- Do cars or people walking seem to appear out of nowhere?
- Have family or friends said they are worried about my driving?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, it might be time to think about whether you are a safe driver.
Local bus services in the area provide transportation options, whether it’s for shopping, medical appointments, church or other reasons. Each one operates differently as far as payment, routes, fares, and service area.
TRANSPORTATION SERVICES
- ACC Midwest Transportation: 115 Erie St. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-455-9200; accmidwest.com. It serv a nine-county area, including Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Renville, Sibley and Wright.
- Central Community Transit: 812 Ripley St. E., Litchfield; 320-693-7794; cctbus.org. It serves Kandiyohi, Meeker and Renville counties.
- Trailblazer Transit: 207 11th St. W., Glencoe; 320-864-1000 or 888-743-3828; trailblazertransit.com. It serves McLeod, Sibley and Wright counties.
- Veteran service offices also offer transportation services: McLeod County Veterans Service: 320-864-1268. Meeker County Veterans Service: 320-693-5445.
To learn more about senior driving, visit AARP Driver Safety at aarp.org/auto/driver-safety; seniordriving.aaa.com or the National Institute on Aging at nia.nih.gov.