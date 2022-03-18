Two local students earned degrees this winter from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Liz Lansink of Hutchinson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise and sports science, and she earned highest honors. Gabriell Bayerl of Silver Lake also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in public health and community health education.
