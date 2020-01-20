Are you interested in having a treadmill, elliptical or other piece of gym equipment in your own home, but don’t want to spend full price? Have you found a great deal from someone selling their home gym? Before you plunk down your hard-earned cash, our experts have some tips for you to consider.
“When it comes to buying used gym equipment, the best advice I can give is to ask the private owner why they are selling it,” says Linda Melone, the founder of AgelessAfter50.com.
For example, one recent ad in the local newspaper said that the owner was downsizing and moving south. The Nordic Track Treadmill was practically like new, with plastic wrap still on top of the display unit.
“It's best if they used it a couple of times and got bored or lost interest, versus they ran it into the ground and are looking for a new model,” Melone says.
Once you find a piece of equipment that you’re interested in, ask to try it out to make sure it’s operational. Do not buy it sight unseen.
“If you're serious about your fitness, I'd go only with buying brand name equipment,” Melone says. “You really do get what you pay for in regard to exercise equipment. Bigger name brands use sturdier components and tend to last longer.”
Before you head to the seller’s place, Katherine Corp, co-owner of Pilates on Fifth in New York City, says that you should do your homework. “The internet is a fantastic resource where you can learn about the product,” Corp says. “Know what it should do and read reviews, especially the one-star reviews.”
Corp advises that if you see more than a few one and two-star reviews about particular gym equipment, it can inform you of a pattern of defects that you will probably want to avoid.
Before you leave your home, take a good look at your space and make sure the equipment you purchase – which will be non-returnable if you buy it from a personal seller – fits the space. You might only be able to fit small exercise equipment versus a huge treadmill or elliptical. Measure the space beforehand, including hallways.
When you are trying out the equipment, make sure that all of the parts work, the belts are not showing excessive wear, there isn’t rust or excess dirt on the parts and all of the buttons work. If the machine comes with extra parts, make sure they are all available and in good working order.
“Also, check if the warranty on the piece of fitness gear is a lifetime warranty or has already expired,” Corp says. “Find out if the warranty will extend to you, the second owner.”
Once you have looked the product over, tried it out and checked out the warranty, Corp suggests writing a simple contract between you and the seller. “Create a simple contract that you are buying it as is, and have the seller acknowledge in writing that it is in good working order and that there is no known sign of damage that will affect performance.”
In addition to purchasing used equipment from a personal seller, Melone says that most people don’t realize that they can buy refurbished exercise equipment from a reputable dealer.
“Often the dealer buys used equipment from local gyms, refurbishes them and re-sells them to the public with an new warranty they stand behind,” Melone says. “Check online for refurbished equipment or ask a fitness equipment store for referrals.”
Even equipment from reputable dealers should be examined and tried out before buying. The dealers will put new decals, upholstery, keypads, motors and other parts on the machine and you want to make sure they are all in working order.
Finally, Corp advises every seller to trust their instincts. “If it doesn’t feel right, it likely isn't,” she says.