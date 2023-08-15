The McLeod County Fair runs Thursday through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson, with plenty of activities for all ages.
But seniors might want to pay special attention to an event on the fair’s opening day — the Senior Citizens Program, scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Main Entertainment Tent on the fairgrounds.
David Malmberg, a ventriloquist and comedian, is the featured entertainer.
Malmberg’s act includes comedy, voice tossing, storytelling and music. His antics include characters such as Simon Spencer; America’s grouchiest farmer Leonard Cribble, and the clueless Lars Gunderson.
Malmberg became interested in ventriloquism after seeing Paul Winchell on television as a youngster, prompting him to want to learn the craft. By the time he was 13, he was practicing throwing his voice and at 15, his parents purchased a professional dummy for him to work with.
The rest, as they say, is history. He has crisscrossed the country with his show, performing about 125 shows a year. He estimates he has performed in front of more than half a million people.
Admission to the McLeod County Fair is free again this year, and there’s no charge for Malmberg’s show in the Entertainment Tent.