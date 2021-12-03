Nov. 27, 2021
Verna Mae Cervin, 88, passed away and went home to Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 in Sandpoint, Idaho. Memorial services were on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at New Song Bible Church in Sagle, Idaho, with The Rev. Barry Johnson officiating.
Verna was born on Oct. 19, 1933 in Kingston, to Arthur and Hannah Kangas. She grew up and attended schools in Kingston but graduated from Dassel High School.
Verna married Dale Cervin on April 5, 1952 in New Ulm, who she loved and cared for until his passing in 2009. Together they spent a lifetime farming and ranching in Minnesota, Montana, and Colorado. In 1996, they retired and moved to Sandpoint to be closer to family.
Verna loved ice skating. With seven brothers and two sisters there were lots of hockey games played on the Crow River in Minnesota. It was her dream to be a professional ice skater. She loved hunting, gardening, farming, the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Twins and Vikings, Nascar racing and the Gonzaga Bulldogs, but most of all she loved her family and friends. She was always ready with a hug, a meal and a smile for all who stopped by. She had an infectious laugh and a never-ending supply of “grandma jokes” as her grandchildren lovingly called them.
Verna was an extremely hard worker. People often said she could work circles around most men or women. She was a volunteer member of the Bonner General Auxiliary from 1996 to 2017, often volunteering nearly a full work week. Verna was named volunteer of the year in 2008 and 2016. She was also a member of the Minnesota Cow Bells.
Verna loved the lord and her church congregation. Over the years she helped to build several churches from the ground up.
She is survived by her son Rolf (Eliyanah) Cervin of Priest River; daughter Doris (Jamie) Miller of Sandpoint; her Ecuadorian exchange daughter Monica Halvorson, of Hallock; nine grandchildren Rachel (Ryan) Hunsaker of Post Falls, Seth (April) Cervin of Hayden, KayLeigh Miller (Mike Beauchene) of Sandpoint, Luke (Stacey) Miller of Sandpoint, Abby (Chris) Feist of Sandpoint, Cindy Halvorson-Wright of Nebraska, Chris Halvorson of Fargo, Annaleah Halvorson-Swenson of Fargo and Andrea Euerle of Duluth; 20 great grandchildren; one sister Jane Nelson of Park Rapids; and one brother Jim Kangas of Columbia Heights.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dale; six brothers Roy, Fay, Harry, Donny, Eddy, and Bob Kangas; and one sister Helen Simmons.
Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Verna’s online memorial at lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.