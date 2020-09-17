Sept. 16, 2020
Vernon J. Pearson, 89, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Bethany Assisted Living in Litchfield. A private family funeral service was Sunday, Sept. 20, at Rosendale United Methodist Church. A public committal service followed. at Rosendale United Methodist Cemetery.
Vernon Jerome Pearson, the son of Carl and Esther (Erickson) Pearson, was born Nov. 14, 1930 in Danielson Township. He grew up in Danielson Township and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1948. Vernon served in the United States Army from 1955 until 1957. He was united in marriage to Janet Johnson Dec. 7, 1957 at Swan Lake Lutheran Church in rural Dassel. They made their home at the farm in rural Grove City. Vernon was engaged in farming his whole life. Vernon began his farming career with his brother Leslie, and transitioned to farming with his sons. Vernon enjoyed all facets of farming.
Vernon was an active member of the Rosendale United Methodist Church. He was known for his strong work ethic and his ability to talk to anyone. Vernon enjoyed playing cards, polka music, and following all sports, especially Twins, Gophers and high school wrestling. Vernon especially enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren.
Vernon is survived by his children; Ralph (Connie) Pearson of rural Grove Cit, Neil (Sheila) Pearson of rural Grove City, Lee (Karen) Pearson of rural Atwater, Kim (Michael) Ries of Minnetonka, and Nancy (Dan Platt) Pearson of Hopkins; 13 grandchildren, Joy (Philip) Lere, Joshua (Sierra) Pearson, Mitchell (Katie Lehmann) Pearson, Kayla (Lance) Brune, Matthew (Brianna) Pearson, Kjersten Pearson, Heather (Forest) Sage, Nicole (Sean) Bergen, Andrew (Jenni) Pearson, Josephine Ries, Alexandra Ries, Lily Platt and Briette Platt; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother Donald.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; wife Janet; siblings Carlton, Harriett and Leslie; and great-granddaughter Peyton.
Memorials are preferred to Rosendale United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
